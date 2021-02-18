3.18 crore disbursed to construction workers under Delhi govt welfare scheme

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi government on Thursday disbursed ₹3.18 crore to 488 construction workers. Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of the state, handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries at an event held at the Delhi Secretariat. The beneficiaries included 181 construction workers who received claims under the maternity scheme, 131 under the education scheme, 53 under the death and funeral scheme and 51 under the pension scheme, it said.

Sisodia also reviewed and eased the grant-giving process for construction workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. "Every construction worker of Delhi should have the confidence that my government stands with them in the times of need. People of Delhi should have that level of trust in the government," he said.

Delhi government has introduced various welfare schemes for the construction workers. ₹35,000- ₹51,000 for marriage of daughter or son; ₹1,00,000 for disabilities; ₹500- ₹10,000 for education; ₹3,000 monthly for pension; ₹2,00,000 for death due to accident; ₹1,00,000 for death due to natural causes; ₹10,000 for final rites; ₹2000- ₹10,000 for healthcare and ₹30,000 for maternal healthcare.

The workers need to call the number 1076 to enroll for the scheme. An official from the department pays a home visit to complete documentation process for registration.

