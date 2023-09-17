The Union government is going to spend ₹13,000 crores on the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 September at the launch of the scheme, calling this a ray of hope for artists and craftspersons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the gathering at the launch of the scheme, PM Modi said, "Today, it is the need of the hour to recognise our Vishwakarma partners and support them in every possible way. Our government is working for the development of our Vishwakarma partners."

He added, "Under this scheme, Vishwakarma partners working under 18 different sectors will be focussed...The government is going to spend ₹13,000 crores on the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Extending the wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, PM Modi said that the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme has been launched today which will emerge as a ray of hope for artists and craftspersons.

As per details, under the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, the government has focussed on providing special training to the Vishwakarma partners and ₹500 will be provided while the training is underway. "You will also get a Toolkit voucher worth ₹1,500. Govt will also help you in branding, packaging, and marketing the products you make. In return, the Govt wants you to purchase Toolkits from shops that are GST registered only," said PM Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other things, PM Modi also mentioned that the government will provide up to ₹3 lakhs loan without any (bank) guarantee under this scheme, ensuring the interest rate is also very low. "Govt has decided that ₹1 lakh loan will be given in the beginning and when it is repaid, govt will provide additional ₹2 lakhs loan to the Vishwakarma partners," he said.

PM Modi also spoke on the issue of Conference tourism which is on the rise. "The Conference tourism industry is worth more than Rs. 25 lakh crores in the world. Every year in the world, more than 32,000 big exhibitions and expos take place. Countries with a population of 2-5 crores also arrange it, our population is 140 crores... People coming for conference tourism spend more money than usual tourists... India's participation is only 1% in this industry..."

He added, "Today's new India is preparing itself for conference tourism... Adventure, medical, spiritual, and heritage tourism happen only where there is a necessary environment. Similarly, Conference tourism will also take place where there are facilities for events and meetings. Bharat Mandapam and YashoBhoomi will make Delhi the biggest hub of conference tourism..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.