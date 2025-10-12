₹30 lakh gone after murder accused walks out of Varanasi jail on bail with 'chequebook’ - here's what happened

Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident unfolded at Azamgarh's district jail in Varanasi. A man accused of killing his wife walked out of the prison on bail, and took home with him the prison chequebook, and even transferred nearly ₹30 lakh from the jail bank account into his own account.

According to a report by TOI, the murder accused – Ramjit Yadav – got out of jail on May 20, 2024. He, with the help of another prisoner, Shiv Shankar, also known as Gorakh and two jail officials, transferred nearly ₹30 lakh from the prison bank account.

All four have been taken into custody, as per the report.

How the incident came to light? The ‘ ₹30 lakh’ fraud came to light after Aditya Kumar Singh – the Azamgarh jail superintendent grew suspicious following a sudden withdrawal of ₹2.6 lakh on September 22 this year.

The jail's bank account from which the staggering amount was withdrawn, used to be operated by the superintendent.

Upon questioning the jail's senior accounts-in-charge – who denied having knowledge — Singh launched an internal probe into the theft.

Forged signatures the key? The probe revealed that the jail staff and another inmate helped the murder accused forge the superintendent's signatures on the cheques --leading to the ₹30 lakh fraud.

Multiple other cases of fraud have been reported over the past few months.

Earlier this month, a 33-year-old man in Rajkot was cheated of ₹8.85 lakh by a man who promised loan approvals. After getting loan approval messages on WhatsApp, he transferred rs 9.35 lakh in the form of a processing fee and login charge. Later, no loan money was given, and he returned only ₹50,000, thus duping the man of ₹8.85 lakh, reported TOI.