₹30 lakh gone after murder accused walks out of Varanasi jail on bail with 'chequebook’ - here's what happened

Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident unfolded at Azamgarh's district jail in Varanasi. A man accused of killing his wife walked out of the prison on bail, and took home with him the prison chequebook, and even transferred nearly ₹30 lakh from the jail bank account into his own account.
According to a report by TOI, the murder accused – Ramjit Yadav – got out of jail on May 20, 2024. He, with the help of another prisoner, Shiv Shankar, also known as Gorakh and two jail officials, transferred nearly ₹30 lakh from the prison bank account.
All four have been taken into custody, as per the report.
The ‘ ₹30 lakh’ fraud came to light after Aditya Kumar Singh – the Azamgarh jail superintendent grew suspicious following a sudden withdrawal of ₹2.6 lakh on September 22 this year.
The jail's bank account from which the staggering amount was withdrawn, used to be operated by the superintendent.
Upon questioning the jail's senior accounts-in-charge – who denied having knowledge — Singh launched an internal probe into the theft.
The probe revealed that the jail staff and another inmate helped the murder accused forge the superintendent's signatures on the cheques --leading to the ₹30 lakh fraud.
Multiple other cases of fraud have been reported over the past few months.
Earlier this month, a 33-year-old man in Rajkot was cheated of ₹8.85 lakh by a man who promised loan approvals. After getting loan approval messages on WhatsApp, he transferred rs 9.35 lakh in the form of a processing fee and login charge. Later, no loan money was given, and he returned only ₹50,000, thus duping the man of ₹8.85 lakh, reported TOI.
Last month, a Mumbai elderly man was defrauded of ₹73.72 lakh by a woman named Zia, whom he met on a dating app. She convinced him to invest in a gold trading scheme, but after no returns, he reported the incident to the police, leading to an investigation. Read the full report here.