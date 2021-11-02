The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income of over ₹300 after raids on poultry farming group in Tamil Nadu, Finance Ministry informed on Tuesday. The department carried out search and seizure operations on the group on 27 October covering 40 premises located in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The group is engaged in the manufacturing of animal feeds, poultry farming, edible oils and export of egg products.

During the course of the search operation, several incriminating documents and materials in the form of electronic data have been found and seized, the ministry said.

These seized documents indicate that the group is involved in suppressing its income by different ways such as inflating expenses including booking bogus purchases, by under invoicing of sales and also by non-reflecting scrap/by-products sales in the regular books of accounts.

The ministry said that the analysis of seized documents also shows that unaccounted income so generated has been invested in acquisition and construction of various immovable properties and also incurred in meeting unaccounted expenses.

“The search action has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹3.3 crore and detection of unaccounted income exceeding Rs. 300 crore," it added.

