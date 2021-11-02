The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted income of over ₹300 after raids on poultry farming group in Tamil Nadu, Finance Ministry informed on Tuesday. The department carried out search and seizure operations on the group on 27 October covering 40 premises located in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The group is engaged in the manufacturing of animal feeds, poultry farming, edible oils and export of egg products.

