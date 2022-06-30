31,000 table cloth? Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra's 'Sona Home' brand

As per Sona Home's official website, there are two categories of items: Sultan's Garden and the Panna Collection. The Panna rectangular table cloth is worth ₹30,612 and Panna table runner costs ₹14,043
Actress Priyanka Chopra who recently launched an Indian homeware lineup called 'Sona Home' has received backlash from netizens due to the pricing of the products. Chopra along with her business partner Maneesh Goyal launched the home decor brand 'Sona Home' after the success of her restaurant 'Sona' which she inaugurated in 2021.
On the launch day, the actress shared a special video on Instagram and captioned it, "Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It’s awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage."
“Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together…and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home," she added.
The Matrix actress has often paid homage to her roots by promoting Indian culture abroad. However, the products of Chopra's homeware products have sparked discontent among social media users.
As per Sona Home's official website, there are two categories of items: Sultan's Garden and the Panna Collection. The Panna rectangular table cloth is worth ₹30,612, Panna table runner costs ₹14,043, one Sultan's Garden dinner plate costs ₹4,733, and a teacup and a saucer are priced at ₹5,365 and a coffee mug of ₹3,471, respectively. The product's pricing is in the dollar and has been converted into rupees. As a result, many Reddit users criticised the pricing.
A user wrote, " PC's NYC restaurant SONA launches 'SONA HOME'...I went broke just scrolling through those prices....'.