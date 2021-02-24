Amid an upsurge in coronavirus infections in Maharashtra , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected ₹28 lakh fine from 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

Since March last year, the Mumbai civic body has collected ₹32,41,14,800 in fine from 16,02,536 persons for flouting the mask rule.

This comes in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases being reported in Maharashtra during the last few days.

Maharashtra reported 6,218 new Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state Health Department said the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,12,312, including 53,409 active cases.

The state saw 5,869 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries has gone up to 20,05,851. The death toll stands at 51,857.

'Fine for not wearing mask is ₹200 and not ₹1,000'

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday clarified that the fine for not wearing a mask is ₹200 and not ₹1,000.

The clarification comes amid the news that a fine of ₹1000 is being levied on those found without masks.

"Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask," Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a tweet.

Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask. #MaskIsMust #FakeNewsAlert — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 23, 2021

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks.

