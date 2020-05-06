Around 39 crore people have received financial assistance of ₹34,800 crore amid the COVID-19 lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) as on May 5, the government said in a statement. These people received the assistance, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 to protect them from the impact of the lockdown due to COVID 19 ,

As part of the PMGKP, the government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. The swift implementation is being continuously monitored by Central and State governments.

The progress achieved so far, under various components of PMGKP is as follows:

1) ₹16,394 crore front loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.19 crore beneficiaries.

2) ₹10,025 crore credited to 20.05 crore (98.33%) women Jan Dhan account holders as first instalment. The number of women PMJDY accounts holders whose accounts have been debited by customer induced transaction is 8.72 crore (44%). Rs. 2,785 crore credited to 5.57 crore women Jan Dhan account holders with second instalment as on 5th May.

3) ₹1405 crore disbursed to about 2.82 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons. Benefits transferred to all 2.812 crore beneficiaries.

4) 2.20 crore Building & Construction Workers received financial support amounting to ₹3492.57 crore.

5) So far 67.65 Lakh MT of food grains have been lifted by 36 States/UTs for April. 30.16 LMT of foodgrains have been distributed, covering 60.33 crore beneficiaries by 36 States/UTs for April 2020. 6.19 LMT of food grains have been distributed, covering 12.39 crore beneficiaries by 22 States/UTs for May 2020.

6) 2.42 LMT of Pulses have also been dispatched to various states/UTs. Pulses have been distributed so far to 5.21 crore household beneficiaries out of 19.4 crore such beneficiaries.

7) Total 5.09 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) cylinders have been booked under this scheme so far and 4.82 crore PMUY free cylinders already delivered to beneficiaries.

8) While 9.6 lakh members of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to ₹2,985 crore, 24 per cent EPF contribution transferred to 44.97 lakh employees account amounting to ₹698 crore.

9) In the current financial year, 5.97 crore person's man-days of work generated under MNREGA scheme and ₹21,032 crore were released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material.

10) Insurance scheme for health workers in government hospitals and health care centres has been operationalised by New India Assurance covering 22.12 lakh health workers.

