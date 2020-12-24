350 cr scam in colour-coded stickers by AAP, alleges Delhi Congress

"It is crucial to note that the price of the third registration plates/hologram sticker has been notified to ₹12.15 paise. The residents of Delhi are now been forced to purchase the colour coded sticker to be affixed on the Third Registration Plates/Hologram Sticker for an amount of ₹141.60 at the venue of the car dealerships. There is a straight increase of more than 10 times the notified price, by the OEMs. There are presently around 35 lakhs four-wheeled vehicles plying in the NCT of Delhi. If every one of these 35 lakh vehicle owners are forced to pay ₹129.45 more i.e., the difference between ₹141.60 and ₹12.15, then for the 35 lakh vehicle owners, the amount comes to ₹45,30,75,000 crores," read the petition, adding that this was clearly an example of unfair loss to the residents of Delhi and unfair gain to the private vendors/OEM at the "behest" of the government.