₹370 biryani remark row: Gurugram police books Himanshu Jangra, Pranit More for ‘sexual harassment’, obscenity charges

Gurugram police booked Himanshu Jangra and stand-up comedian Pranit More for sexual harassment and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Tuesday, June 16, over the “ ₹370 biryani” remark.

They have also asked social media platforms to remove the viral video.

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In an official statement on Tuesday, the Gurugram police said, “Giving the utmost priority to the safety and respect of women, the Gurugram Police has registered a case regarding the objectionable video that went viral on social media.”

Based on a complaint by the National Commission for Women (NCW) and taking suo motu cognizance, the police said the accused — Himanshu Jangra and Praneet More — have been identified during the investigation of this registered case.

“Lawful notices will be issued to them to join the investigation, and further legal proceedings will follow,” they said.

What are the charges against Himanshu Jangra and Praneet More? The case has been registered at the DLF Phase-2 Police Station under the following sections:

IT Act, Section 67 : Publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form

: Publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form BNS, Section 294 : Sale, distribution, or exhibition of obscene materials

: Sale, distribution, or exhibition of obscene materials BNS, Section 75(2) : This covers the most severe forms of sexual harassment, such as unwelcome physical contact, demanding sexual favours, or forcing a woman to view pornography against her will. It is a non-bailable offence punishable by up to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment.

: This covers the most severe forms of sexual harassment, such as unwelcome physical contact, demanding sexual favours, or forcing a woman to view pornography against her will. It is a non-bailable offence punishable by up to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment. BNS, Section 75(3) : This specifically covers the act of making "sexually coloured remarks." If a video features verbal sexual harassment or inappropriate sexual comments directed at women, this sub-section applies. It carries a penalty of up to 1 year in prison.

: This specifically covers the act of making "sexually coloured remarks." If a video features verbal sexual harassment or inappropriate sexual comments directed at women, this sub-section applies. It carries a penalty of up to 1 year in prison. BNS, Section 353(3): Statements conducing to public mischief in a religious setting The Gurugram Police has also sent legal requests and notices to the concerned social media platforms to stop the circulation of the said video content, affecting the dignity of women. “Action has been taken to remove the video.”

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“An in-depth investigation into the matter is underway under the direction of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram,” the statement read.

The Gurugram Police also made it clear that any objectionable or illegal activity against the modesty and honour of women will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will be ensured against the perpetrators.

Action needed over offensive remarks…: Union minister Annapurna Devi Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi strongly condemned the trend of making derogatory remarks about women in stand-up comedy shows, terming the practice "extremely wrong" and calling for strict legal action against offenders.

The minister's remarks come on the heels of a major controversy involving comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra.

The minister, however, did not name the two.

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"Whether it is a comedy show or any other programme, action should certainly be taken against people who make inappropriate remarks about women," she told reporters here when asked about comedians making objectionable jokes about women during stand-up shows.

‘Meri condition bohot worse hai...’: Himanshu Jangra Himanshu Jangra, who is facing an FIR over his remarks in a viral crowd-work video from comedian Pranit More's show, has said he regrets attending the show and claimed that parts of the dating story he narrated on stage were "improvised" for entertainment purposes.

"Maine jo waha pe story batayi, usmein jo ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main... haan maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha... but sir jo maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Wo ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine waha par," he said.

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Also Read | Himanshu Jangra responds to fallout from viral ₹370 biryani remark

‘I deserve hate’: Pranit More issues second apology Pranit More issued a second apology, saying he failed to object to the comment, which he termed a "lapse in judgment".

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the comedian acknowledged his mistake and said he should have intervened.

“I am receiving a lot of hate, and I feel I probably deserve this. When I was doing crowd work with that person, he made derogatory remarks, and everyone was laughing. I got carried away, and it was a lapse in judgment.”

"I feel this was my biggest mistake. I could have stopped him, but I gave him a platform, which escalated the situation," More said.

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