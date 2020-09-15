Subscribe
Home >News >India > 39 crore financial aid distributed to 78,000 returned NRIs
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.ramesh pathania/mint

39 crore financial aid distributed to 78,000 returned NRIs

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST PTI

  • The highest number of 1,91,332 international travellers came from the UAE accounting for 50.29 per cent of the total international passengers
  • About 59.67 per cent of domestic travellers came to Kerala from the Red Zone

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said 39 crore had been disbursed through NORKA (Non Resident Keralite Affairs) department to 78,000 expatriates who lost their jobs and returned to Kerala during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far 10,05,211 people have returned to Kerala.Of these, 62.16 per cent (6,24,826) were domestic travellers and the rest 3,80,385 (37.84) per cent were international travellers.

So far 10,05,211 people have returned to Kerala.Of these, 62.16 per cent (6,24,826) were domestic travellers and the rest 3,80,385 (37.84) per cent were international travellers.

So far 10,05,211 people have returned to Kerala.Of these, 62.16 per cent (6,24,826) were domestic travellers and the rest 3,80,385 (37.84) per cent were international travellers.

The highest number of 1,91,332 international travellers came from the UAE accounting for 50.29 per cent of the total international passengers.

This was followed by 59,329 from Saudi Arabia and 37,078 from Qatar,the Chief Minister told reporters here.

About 59.67 per cent of domestic travellers came to Kerala from the 'Red Zone' (popularly known as hot spots of the infection) districts in different parts of the country.

The highest number of 1,83,034 domestic passengers came from Karnataka followed by 1,67,881 from Tamil Nadu and 71,690 from Maharashtra.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

