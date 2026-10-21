₹40,000 salary as engineer vs ₹1 lakh earning as Rapido driver: Rider reveals why he left previous job; what changed

Every individual carries their own struggles and has a story that often goes unheard. Sometimes, a chance conversation can offer a glimpse into another person’s life and hardships, helping us become more compassionate and bringing a much-needed fresh perspective. For a Jharkhand woman, that perspective reportedly came for under ₹200, when a conversation with her Rapido driver made her realise that a degree and a high-paying job don’t necessarily guarantee a good life. Success can look different for everyone.

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Jharkhand woman learns Rapido rider's income In a social media post, a Jharkhand woman shared her experience of booking a Rapido ride and the conversation with the driver that left her startled. The woman asked the driver about his daily earnings, to which the man replied, “ ₹4,000,” an answer that shocked her.

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However, after she asked again whether these were his monthly earnings, the man clarified that he earns ₹4,000 daily. What followed was a conversation that challenged her assumptions about income, careers, and what it means to be successful.

The woman asked the rider again, "Does that mean you earn more than ₹1 lakh per month?" He replied, "I earn between ₹1,00,000 and ₹1,20,000 per month." Now intrigued by his decision to work for Rapido, she discovered a harsh reality faced by many people: low-paying jobs, rising inflation, and salaries that simply cannot keep up. The driver told her that he was a former engineer who previously worked for ₹40,000 a month but had to quit and choose a different path.

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Rapido driver reveals why he left his engineering job and how much he earns now When asked why he left his engineering job, the driver explained that his salary of ₹40,000 wasn't enough to cover his family's expenses, prompting him to quit. The woman then asked how he had decided to leave such a good job when people work so hard and study for years to become engineers. He responded, "Meeting my family’s needs was the most important thing for me. When I couldn't manage my household expenses properly with my salary, I chose another path. Now, I work in my own city, and I am happy with my earnings."

He added that he is happy with his Rapido job and earnings and can now work and live in his own city—a dream for many professionals, who are often forced to leave their hometowns in search of better jobs.

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Concluding her post, the woman wrote, "We often believe that a big degree, a good company, and a high-paying job are essential for living a good life. But everyone's circumstances are different, and the meaning of success is different for everyone."

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.