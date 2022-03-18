5,000 aid for workers who lost work due to construction ban, says Delhi govt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, construction workers who are registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) before November 24, 2021, when the ban on construction was imposed, are eligible for the grant
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi government on Thursday has decided to allocated ₹5,000 to every worker who lost their work after the city government banned constuction activitie slast year as a measure to curb pollution. The grant will be distributed to 83,183 construction workers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi government on Thursday has decided to allocated ₹5,000 to every worker who lost their work after the city government banned constuction activitie slast year as a measure to curb pollution. The grant will be distributed to 83,183 construction workers.
The amounts will be credited to their accounts in two working days, said officials. According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, construction workers who are registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) before November 24, 2021, when the ban on construction was imposed, are eligible for the grant.
The amounts will be credited to their accounts in two working days, said officials. According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, construction workers who are registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) before November 24, 2021, when the ban on construction was imposed, are eligible for the grant.
Last year, the city distributed the pollution subsistence grant of ₹245 crore to 4,91,488 workers registered with the board. Now, the Delhi government will be distributing ₹41.9 crore to over 83,000 workers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last year, the city distributed the pollution subsistence grant of ₹245 crore to 4,91,488 workers registered with the board. Now, the Delhi government will be distributing ₹41.9 crore to over 83,000 workers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Sisodia, there are 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi at present, of whom 850,000 are registered with the board. The Dy chief minister urged the construction workers to get their bank amendment done on an e-district website free of cost so that their applications are processed in the next payment cycle.
According to Sisodia, there are 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi at present, of whom 850,000 are registered with the board. The Dy chief minister urged the construction workers to get their bank amendment done on an e-district website free of cost so that their applications are processed in the next payment cycle.
After registration, all construction workers can also get the benefit of various schemes introduced for their welfare like education, health benefits, marriage, maternity, pension, etc., he added.
After registration, all construction workers can also get the benefit of various schemes introduced for their welfare like education, health benefits, marriage, maternity, pension, etc., he added.