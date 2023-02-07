₹5 lakh penalty for fake Louis Vuitton, Delhi High Court pulls up trader
- The judge headed by Justice C Hari Shankar also clarified that if the defendant fails to pay the amount within a period of four weeks, he shall suffer incarceration in civil prison in Tihar Jail for a period of one week.
The Delhi High Court on 6 February directed a Sardar Bazar trader to pay ₹5 lakh to luxury brand Louis Vuitton for selling duplicate products in spite of judicial directions restraining him from doing so.
