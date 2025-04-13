’ ₹50,000-60,000 salary isn’t enough’: Reddit user says ’Bengaluru is costliest city in India’; netizens disagree

Various debates on costliest cities in India often divide people on social media, and a similar case took place on Reddit where a user claimed Bangalore to be the costliest one.

Sharing a post on Reddit, a user, identified as Optimal-Animal-90, stated that 'Bengaluru is the most expensive city to live India'.

He wrote, "People I have lived in Pune, ahmedabad, mumbai, I have friends in Hyd and kolkata. All these cities people can live in any conditions. Like.. They have cheap street food to cheap local transport like autos etc. I recently went on a trip to mumbai and I had to get to a destination just 2km from railway station and the mumbai auto guy charged me 30rs!! I was shocked and double confirmed before getting in. Even street food starting at 10 - 15 rs."

“The rents in ahmedabad as crazy low. Although in some areas it is high but not as widely compared to here. Some cities have cheap street food but rents arr costly, some with costly transportation etc but Here everything is expensive from street food to living expenses to lifestyle everything! A normal 50-60k / month salary is impossible to sustain a nuclear family. Compared to other cities.”

Soon after post the opinion, people have started commenting on the post.

Here are some of them: One wrote, "Bangalore is nowhere, I repeat nowhere close as expensive as Mumbai is. I have lived in both the cities for years."

"Mumbai street food is on another level when it comes to price and quantity. No comparison whatsoever," said another.

A third wrote "in Mumbai auto runs with a meter no need to negotiate, though this i have not seen in Bangalore or Hyderabad."

"Utter bs. Bangalore is cheaper enough if you know where to live and how to manage. Mumbai is cheaper than blr? In what alternate universe? I am a hyderabadi living in blr from a decade and hyd is fucking expensive these days. Yoy can't compare 2 unequal areas and be biased about it. There is more to bangalore than just east bangalore. There is a good street food scene here in blr. Don't expect your hometown food and taste for cheap. You get good local snacks for a great price. I have friends in Germany. Doesn't mean they know the entire country or city they live in," a fourth commented.

A fifth commented, "Bengaluru is not as expensive as Mumbai or Delhi. When I visited Delhi, the restaurants were so expensive that I had to pay 250 rs for a single tandoori roti, this price is not from a high end place either. But Delhi clearly wins on Public transport and paneer imo. But Bengaluru military hotels and darshinis better though."