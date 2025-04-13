’ ₹50,000-60,000 salary isn’t enough’: Reddit user says ’Bengaluru is costliest city in India’; netizens disagree

"Utter bs. Bangalore is cheaper enough if you know where to live and how to manage. Mumbai is cheaper than blr? In what alternate universe? I am a hyderabadi living in blr from a decade and hyd is fucking expensive these days. Yoy can't compare 2 unequal areas and be biased about it. There is more to bangalore than just east bangalore. There is a good street food scene here in blr. Don't expect your hometown food and taste for cheap. You get good local snacks for a great price. I have friends in Germany. Doesn't mean they know the entire country or city they live in," a fourth commented.