The central government has dismissed a claim on social media that it has started a scheme named Rashtriya Sikshit Berojgar Yojana to provide a relief package of ₹50,000 to all ration card holders . In a tweet, Press Information Bureau clarified that no such scheme has been launched by the government.

To help the poor affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, the Narendra Modi government on March 26 announced a relief package worth ₹1.7 lakh crore . A website called "rsby.org" claimed that the Centre will provide financial aid of ₹50,000 to ration card holders under a scheme called 'Rashtriya Shikshit Berojgar Yojana'. The website claimed that the scheme was only for the first 40,000 applicants and the money will be transferred online. The website also sought personal details for registration.

PIBFactCheck: No such scheme has been launched by Govt of India. Beware of such fake and fraudulent sites collecting your personal info/fees,"PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Claim: Govt has started a scheme named Rashtriya Sikshit Berojgar Yojana to provide relief package of ₹50000 to all ration card holders#PIBFactCheck: No such scheme has been launched by Govt of India. Beware of such fake and fraudulent sites collecting your personal info/fees pic.twitter.com/RTawkuzmDK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 2, 2020

It also urged people to beware of such fake and fraudulent sites collecting personal information and fees. The website is not active now.

PIB Fact Check has also confirmed that messages on social media about ‘PM Mask Yojana’ are fake. The fact checking handle by the government adds that there is no such Yojana and no related link from where you can order masks free of cost.

