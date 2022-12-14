500 crore IT campuses on cards in Noida and Lucknow

An Uttar Pradesh government delegation led by the state's finance minister, Suresh Khannamet with Infinite Computer Solutions Chairman Sanjay Govil in New York on Tuesday. Infinite and Uttar Pradesh government will be signing an MOU for the investment of over ₹500 crore to build IT campuses in Noida and Lucknow in the near future.
UP Investors Summit while informing about the meetings on Twitter wrote, "Uttar Pradesh Government delegation, led by Hon’ble Finance Minister Shri @SureshKKhanna met Mr Sanjay Govil, Chairman, Infinite Computer Solutions in New York. Infinite will be signing a MOU to invest over 500 crores in the near future to build IT campuses in Noida and Lucknow"
In another tweet, it wrote, “Infinite considers UP a great destination for its Fintech and Healthcare development offering"
Speaking about the meeting State Finance Minister said, "I met Sanjay Govil, owner of Infinite Computer Solution, who assured that he'll invest in UP and facilitate the public health sector with help of IT. It'll be a very useful step for UP and India, over 4000 people will be employed. Within 2-3 weeks he'll initiate action,"
While in New York, the delegation also met with Founder & CEO Wingsure Avi Basu. They also held interactions with people of the Indian diaspora who referred to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as ‘Bulldozer CM’.
As per an official Government of Uttar Pradesh statement, different groups of the delegations travelled to different countries including the US, Canada, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the UAE and Brazil and met veteran investors to convince them to invest in Uttar Pradesh in different sectors, including infrastructure, defence and tourism in Uttar Pradesh.
The statement further added, "To achieve this goal, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a team of state ministers and officials is inviting investors abroad through roadshows and one-to-one business meetings,"
Uttar Pradesh government under CM Yogi Adityanath has set an investment target of ₹10 lakh crore in the state through Global Investors Summit which will be held in February 2023.
Former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and West Prayagraj MLA Sidharth Nath Singh, who is with the delegation in the US, while speaking to News Agency ANI about the meetings said,"We're meeting (heads of) many companies including defence, financial, IT, and others and also the Indian diaspora. They addressed UP CM as 'Bulldozer CM'. I hope many of them invest in UP."
