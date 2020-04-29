Thiruvananthapuram: Wayanad district police superintendent - R. Ilango has announced that anyone seen in public in the district without a mask will be fined ₹5000.

Former national Congress president Rahul Gandhi represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Another guideline that has come out is, if sanitizer or soap is missing in any shop, the fine will be ₹1000.

Wayanad district is presently in the green zone and there are no coronavirus positive cases, while there are 842 people under observation in homes and nine in the hospitals.

Incidentally, on Tuesday Gandhi had interacted with his people and assured all support from his side and had promised to come to the constituency, the moment the lockdown is lifted.





