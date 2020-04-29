Home > News > India > 5000 fine for not wearing mask in Covid-19 free Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram: Wayanad district police superintendent - R. Ilango has announced that anyone seen in public in the district without a mask will be fined 5000.

Former national Congress president Rahul Gandhi represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Another guideline that has come out is, if sanitizer or soap is missing in any shop, the fine will be 1000.

Wayanad district is presently in the green zone and there are no coronavirus positive cases, while there are 842 people under observation in homes and nine in the hospitals.

Incidentally, on Tuesday Gandhi had interacted with his people and assured all support from his side and had promised to come to the constituency, the moment the lockdown is lifted.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

