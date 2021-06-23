Delhi government on Tuesday notified a scheme to provide financial assistance to the families that lost a member due to COVID-19. As per the Social Welfare Department notification, under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana, ₹50,000 ex-gratia will be given to every family that has lost a member due to COVID-19. Additionally, a pension of ₹2,500 per month would be given to the families that lost the sole breadwinner due to pandemic