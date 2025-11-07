₹55 lakh gone! Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee falls prey to cyber fraud; SBI files complaint

All India Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP), Kalyan Banerjee, has reportedly fallen prey to cyber fraud as ₹55 lakh has been embezzled from his State Bank of India (SBI) assembly bank account, reported the news portal Anandabazar on Friday, 7 November 2025.

According to the news portal citing people aware of the development, the SBI authorities have filed an official complaint related to the fraud with the cybercrime department.

How did Kalyan Banerjee learn about the fraud? Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed that the SBI branch manager of the High Court branch called him on Thursday, 6 November 2025, and told him about the ₹55 lakh fraud.

According to the news portal's report, Banerjee's photo and mobile number were used to first transfer ₹55 lakh from his main bank account with the SBI Kalighat branch, Kolkata.

After the funds were transferred to the dormant account in the SBI Assembly sub-branch, the funds were withdrawn completely from there.

Kalyan Banerjee, who is an MP from Serampore, West Bengal, was disappointed after hearing the news about the cyber fraud. Kolkata Police's cybercrime department has reportedly started an investigation into the incident.

“If you keep money in the bank, criminals will take it, and if you keep money at home, Narendra Modi will take it,” said Kalyan Banerjee, cited in the news portal's report.

Was Kalyan Banerjee's account dormant? Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's account with the State Bank of India Assembly sub-branch was opened in his name when he served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 2001 to 2006. The SBI Assembly sub-branch is under the High Court Branch of the State Bank of India.

Kalyan Banerjee's account was opened at the same SBI Assembly sub-branch along with other MLAs at that time. According to the news portal's report, all of the MP's allowances, which he received as an MLA at that time, were deposited in the same bank account.

Banerjee reportedly has not made any transactions through that assembly bank account over a long time, and as a result, the bank account turned into a ‘dormant account.’

According to a blog post from ICICI Bank, a dormant account is a bank account which has been kept inactive for an extended period, often over one year. Banks mark these dormant accounts as inactive to prevent unauthorised activities if the owner forgets about the account.

The news portal's report highlighted that the fraudsters allegedly used that account to commit the cyber fraud.