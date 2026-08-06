₹550 crore spent on PM Modi's foreign trips since 2021; ₹74.5 crore in 2026 so far: Govt in Parliament

Nearly ₹550 crore has been spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overseas visits since 2021, the government said in a reply to Parliament.

Of this, ₹180 crore was incurred for PM Modi's visit to 23 countries, including the US, the UK, France, China and Japan, in 2025, according to government data.

So far in 2026, the expenditure of PM Modi's foreign visits has reached over ₹74.58 crore, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita informed the Rajya Sabha.

In the written reply, Margherita stated that the highest expenditure among the visits for which figures are available this year was incurred during the Norway leg of the Prime Minister's five-nation tour in May at ₹17.46 crore.

View full Image View full Image In his 35-page response, he also shared country-wise details of MoUs signed during these visits in a separate annexure, adding the total FDI received during April 2021-December 2025 period was USD 381.8 billion.

According to the reply, expenditure on the Prime Minister's foreign visits was over ₹180 crore in 2025, ₹109 crore in 2024, ₹93 crore in 2023, ₹55 crore in 2022 and ₹36 crore in 2021. The Ministry also noted that several expenditure figures for 2026 are provisional and will be finalised after the settlement of bills, while expenditure for the visit to France in June is still being compiled.

74 Crore spent in 2026 so far In 2026 so far, nearly ₹74.58 crore have been spent on PM foreign visits, according to the country-wise and year-wise data shared in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. This includes the visit undertaken to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from 6 July to 11 July.

View full Image View full Image In 2026 so far, nearly ₹ 74.58 crore have been spent on PM foreign visits, according to the country-wise and year-wise data shared in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. This includes the visit undertaken to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6 to July 11.

In their query, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and V Sivadasan asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for country-wise details of the foreign visits undertaken by the prime minister since 2021, and the total expenditure incurred on such visits, year-wise and visit-wise.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita shared the data in an annexure attached to his response.

“The details of foreign visits undertaken by the Prime Minister since 2021 and total expenditure incurred on each foreign visit, year-wise and visit-wise, are placed at Annexure-I. For reference, expenditure on the Prime Minister's earlier foreign visits was INR 10,74,27,363 (USA, 2011), INR 9,95,76,890 (Russia, 2013), INR 8,33,49,463 (France, 2011), and INR 6,02,23,484 (Germany, 2013). These figures show actual expenditure without adjusting for inflation or currency fluctuations,” he said.

According to the data, nearly ₹187 crore was incurred on Prime Minister Modi's visit to various countries in 2025.

The expenditure on visits to individual countries last year stood at -- France ( ₹25,59,82,902), the US ( ₹16,54,84,302), Saudi Arabia ( ₹15,54,03,792.47), Brazil ( ₹17,72,22,144), China ( ₹10,59,90,561), and the UK ( ₹9,91,55,061.39), among other countries.

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Other countries that Modi visited in 2025 include Mauritius, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Cyprus, Canada, Croatia, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Namibia, Maldives, Japan, Bhutan, South Africa, Jordan, Oman and Ethiopia.

In July 2025, the government also shared data on the prime minister's foreign visits in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, according to which the total expenditure on his foreign trips from 2021 to 2024 stood at nearly ₹295 crore.

The cumulative figures for the other four years are about ₹109 crore (2024) spanning 16 countries, including Russia, Ukraine, the US and Brazil, nearly 93 crore (2023), ₹55.82 crore (2022) and about ₹36 crore (2021).

In 2021, PM Modi visited Bangladesh ( ₹1,00,71,288), the US ( ₹19,63,27,806), Italy ( ₹6,90,49,376) and the UK ( ₹8,57,41,408), according to the data.

USD 381.8 billion worth of FDI details were also shared The MEA was also asked for the country-wise details of bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during these visits, the investment commitments announced, and the actual Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received in India as a result thereof.

View full Image View full Image According to the reply, expenditure on the Prime Minister's foreign visits was over ₹ 180 crore in 2025, ₹ 109 crore in 2024, ₹ 93 crore in 2023, ₹ 55 crore in 2022 and ₹ 36 crore in 2021

“High-level visits by the Prime Minister are established means of fostering closer relations with foreign countries and promoting India's engagements at bilateral, regional and global levels. These visits, and the understandings and agreements concluded therein, facilitate the strengthening of partnerships across a wide range of sectors, including technology, innovation, trade and investment, defence and energy cooperation, and resilient supply chains, among others,” Margherita said.

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In his 35-page response, he also shared country-wise details of MoUs signed during these visits in a separate annexure, adding that the “total FDI received during April 2021-December 2025 period was USD 381.8 billion”.

The number of MoUs signed during the prime minister's foreign visits since July 2021 stood at 316, according to the reply.