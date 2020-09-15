Home >News >India > 58,000 cr foreign funds to NGOs in 3 years: MHA
There are around 22,400 FCRA registered NGOs in the country ( Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint)
58,000 cr foreign funds to NGOs in 3 years: MHA

1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2020, 06:44 PM IST PTI

18337.66 crore foreign funds were received by NGOs across the country in 2016-17, 19764.64 crore in 2017-18 and 20011.21 crore in 2018-19, MoS for Home Nityanand Rai said

NEW DELHI : Over 58,000 crore foreign funds were received by NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act between 2016-17 and 2018-19, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 18337.66 crore foreign funds were received by NGOs across the country in 2016-17, 19764.64 crore in 2017-18 and 20011.21 crore in 2018-19.

There are around 22,400 FCRA registered NGOs in the country.

Reddy said the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, is granted to associations or NGOs for five types of programmes i.e. religious, social, economic, educational or cultural, as mandated under section 11 of the Act.

The associations granted registration or prior permission have to mandatorily submit online the receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution received by them, he said in a written reply.

