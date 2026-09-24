₹6,000 crore Mahadev Betting App case: CBI arrests ‘kingpin’ Abhishek Kumar at Hyderabad airport after Dubai return

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Abhishek Kumar, one of the kingpins and wanted accused in the alleged ₹6,000 crore Mahadev Online Betting App Scam. Abhishek, who was on the run, was arrested immediately after his arrival from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, news agency ANI said.

As per the official release, cited by news agency ANI, the investigation conducted so far revealed the active role of Abhishek Kumar in running online betting and gambling operations under Mahadev Book, in co-ordinating the panels, in collection of funds and in acquiring immovable assets in Dubai out of the ill-gotten proceeds of betting and gambling.

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"The seized material prima facie shows his active role in the operation of the Mahadev Betting App and he worked closely with other main accused namely Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni," the CBI statement said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Abhishek Kumar was produced before a local court in Hyderabad following his arrest, and the CBI obtained three days of transit remand, PTI said.

What is Mahadev Betting App Case? The Mahadev Betting App case is a massive ₹6,000-crore financial scandal involving an illegal online gambling and betting syndicate operated from Dubai.

The Mahadev app, also known as the Mahadev Online Book (MOB), is primarily promoted by two Chhattisgarh-based absconding businessmen - Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. It is alleged to have generated proceeds of crime worth ₹80,000 crore since 2019.

The Government of Chhattisgarh had transferred 13 FIRs registered at different Police Stations of Chhattisgarh relating to the Mahadev Betting App to the CBI, which were taken over by the CBI. So far, the CBI has filed eight chargesheets in the matter against 100 accused persons, including the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App, panel operators, hawala operators and public servants of the Government of Chhattisgarh.

Further investigation is continuing to trace the other absconding accused, CBI said.

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The CBI remains committed to bringing all those involved in illegal betting operations to justice.

"Efforts are being made to bring the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App back to India to face trial. So far, seven Red Corner Notices and two Extradition Proposals have been sent and extradition proceedings against two accused are under way," the statement said.