Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a compensation of ₹six lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district on July 30 and claimed over 200 lives.

Vijayan said that of the ₹six lakh, ₹four lakh would come from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the remaining from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

He also announced that ₹75,000 would be allocated from the CMDRF to those who lost eyes and limbs or suffered more than 60 per cent disability due to the landslides.

At a press conference here, the CM also said that ₹50,000 financial assistance would be given to those who suffered disability between 40 to 60 per cent or suffered very serious injuries in the disaster. These amounts from the CMDRF would be over and above the financial assistance provided to them from the SDRF, he said.

From July 30 to August 14, the CMDRF has received over ₹160 crore in donations, a statement issued by the CM's office said later.

Vijayan further said that survivors opting for rented accommodation or living with their relatives will get ₹6,000 per month towards rent as part of the government's rehabilitation programme.

This amount, however, will not be available to those who get rent-free or fully sponsored accommodation, he added. In cases of partial sponsorship, the remaining amount will be allowed as monthly rent up to a maximum of ₹6,000, the CM said at a press conference here.

On being asked whether a memorandum, as referred to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently when he visited Wayanad, has been prepared to be handed over to the Centre, Vijayan said that work regarding that is going on. He said that if only the losses suffered were to be provided, that can be done quickly.

"We have to give details of a comprehensive rehabilitation package for those affected by the landslides. It will take some time. Work regarding that is going on." Vijayan said that so far 231 bodies and 206 body parts have been found; a total of 401 samples of bodies and body parts have undergone DNA testing and of them 349 were found to be of 248 persons -- 121 males and 127 females.

The CM also said that a five-member expert team led by senior scientist John Matthai of the National Centre for Geosciences, which has been tasked by the State Disaster Management Authority to inspect the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat, was carrying on its work.

The team will assess the possible dangers in different parts of the disaster-stricken area and nearby sites as well as how the disaster happened and what phenomena occurred in the landslides, he said. Additionally, a drone-based LIDAR survey will also be carried out to determine what is underneath the debris in the disaster-stricken areas and how the land there can be used in future.

"Detailed pictures, including aerial photographs of the disaster affected area, will be taken. This survey report will help to find out what the previous land surface was like, what changes have taken place after the disaster and which areas have had a major impact, and identify what obstacles there are in determining land use in this area in the future," he said.

The CM further said that search operations have been continued for the 16th day by divisions of the NDRF, fire force, civil defence, police, the forest department and volunteers by dividing the disaster-hit area into seven zones. The search was also carried out in Nilambur in Malappuram district and the banks of the river flowing through the forests downstream of Chooralmala bridge, he said. The search operations in and around the Chaliyar river will be carried out till Friday, he added.

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30 almost decimating both the areas. On the same day, several landslides had also hit Vilangad in Kozhikode district, the CM said, adding that a separate rehabilitation package will be worked out for that area also once the authorities complete their inspection and evaluation of the devastation there.

Vijayan said that officials of the geology, hydrology and soil conservation department and hazard analysts are inspecting the landslides-hit areas in Vilangad to study the current situation there and check the possibility of future settlements.