6,310 cr released to states so far as part of Covid-19 health package: Govt

New Delhi: In its fight against coronavirus, the central government has so far released ₹6,309.90 crore to the states/UTs under the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package during 2020-21. The government has also procured 38,867 ventilators at a cost of ₹1,850.76 crore since January 2020 till date, according to the union health ministry on Tuesday.

Highlighting the expenditure incurred on Covid-19 pandemic related efforts , Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said that during the Financial Year 2019-20, ₹11,13.21 crore was also released to the states/UTs under National Health Mission towards management and containment of Covid-19.

The government procured 178.14 lakh PPE coveralls at a cost of ₹1,540.34 crore, 432.40 lakh N-95 masks for ₹339.47 crore, 173 lakh goggles for ₹369.16 crore and 242.10 lakh gloves for ₹31.75 crore respectively, Choubey told Rajya Sabha.

While the pandemic appears to be receding in terms of Covid-19 case numbers, the Union Health Ministry has decided to depute two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures for Covid-19 management.

At a time when almost all states/union territories are showing a declining trend in number of cases and deaths due to Covid-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report large number of cases. At present, these two states alone are contributing to almost 70% active covid-19 cases in the country, the health ministry said.

The Central team to Maharashtra comprises of experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi. The Kerala team shall comprise of senior official from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

The teams shall work closely with the state health departments, take a stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by these states, the union health ministry said in a statement. Covid-19 cases continue to increase in India slowly than earlier. India recorded 8,635 new covid-19 cases on Tuesday which is lowest in 8 months. While the daily case count was 18,934 in the 30 Dec, 2020 – 5 Jan, 2021 period, the average daily new cases have reduced to 12,772 in the 27 Jan – 2 Feb, 2021 timeline.

In another significant development, the country has reported less than 100 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, lowest in eight-and-half months. 100 deaths were recorded last on 15 May, 2020.

The average daily deaths in the last 5 weeks also show a similar downward slide. The average daily deaths in the 27 Jan – 2 Feb, 2021 phase is 128, in contrast to 242 average daily deaths recorded in the 30 Dec, 2020 – 5 Jan, 2021 period. 80.10% of the daily new cases are from 6 states and UTs. 94 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours with five States/UTs accounting for 65.96% of the daily deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (27), followed by Kerala with 17 deaths and Tamil Nadu reported 7 casualties. 16 states/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 3,459,followed by Maharashtra with 1,948, while Tamil Nadu reported 502 new cases, according to the health ministry. The total tally of Covid-19 cases reached 1,07,58,627 and toll rose to 1,54,428 in India. As India started its nationwide Covid-19 immunisation program, more than 40 lakhs healthcare workers have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

