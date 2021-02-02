6,310 cr released to states so far as part of Covid-19 health package: Govt

The teams shall work closely with the state health departments, take a stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by these states, the union health ministry said in a statement. Covid-19 cases continue to increase in India slowly than earlier. India recorded 8,635 new covid-19 cases on Tuesday which is lowest in 8 months. While the daily case count was 18,934 in the 30 Dec, 2020 – 5 Jan, 2021 period, the average daily new cases have reduced to 12,772 in the 27 Jan – 2 Feb, 2021 timeline.

