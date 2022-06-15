₹6.52 crore out of pocket allowance allotted for 2,189 Khelo India athletes2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 12:10 PM IST
SAI to release ₹6.52 crore as out of pocket allowance for 2,189 Khelo India athletes
For the April-June quarter, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sanctioned ₹6.52 crore in out of pocket allowance (OPA) for 2,189 Khelo India athletes across 21 disciplines, including para. The OPA ( ₹1.20 lakh a year) is sent directly into the athlete's bank account, with the remainder going for training, food, lodging, and education at the Khelo India Academy, where the athlete trains.