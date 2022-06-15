6.52 crore out of pocket allowance allotted for 2,189 Khelo India athletes

Athletes from over 36 states and union territories competed in 25 different sports at the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2021 kicked off on June 4 in a variety of locations, with the majority of the events taking place in Panchkula, Haryana. On June 13, the Games, which were part of the Indian government's Khelo India project, came to an end.