₹60-crore cheating case: Raj Kundra questioned for over 5 hours — 'Will summon him probably next week again'

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recorded the statement of businessman Raj Kundra, 50, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, on Monday in connection with an alleged ₹60-crore fraud case, officials said, PTI reported. He was interrogated for more than five hours by EOW officials. To keep the process away from media attention, his statement was taken at a confidential location.

"We recorded Kundra's statement today (Monday) and will summon him probably next week again as lot more witnesses need to be verified before the next round of interrogation," PTI quoted the official as saying.

No summons has been issued yet to actress Shilpa Shetty, who is named as a co-accused in the case, as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is still gathering evidence, an official stated.

The EOW is investigating a ₹60 crore cheating case registered in Mumbai against Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra.

The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, 60, a director at the non-banking financial company Lotus Capital Finance Services. Kothari has accused the celebrity couple and some unidentified individuals of cheating him out of ₹60.4 crore through a loan-cum-investment agreement involving their now-defunct firm, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

Earlier this month, police issued Lookout Circulars (LOCs) against both Shetty and Kundra. Authorities use an LOC to prevent someone from fleeing the country or to monitor their movements, alerting immigration and border officials to be on the lookout for the individual.

Shilpa wishes ‘cookie’ Raj Kundra birthday Meanwhile, a few days ago, Shilpa took to Instagram and said, “My darling Cookie (red heart emoji) On this milestone birthday, I pray you always stay blessed and protected (evil eye emoji) We're so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you miles of smiles , great health and success Rab MEHAR kare.” She also posted some pictures of Raj from Shri Sukhmani Sahib path which was done at their home.

Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, they welcomed their first child, a son named Viaan. Later, in February 2020, their daughter Samisha was born through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Raj recently ventured into acting with the Punjabi film Mehar, which also features Geeta Basra. Shilpa is currently serving as a judge on the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 5.