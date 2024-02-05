₹600 crore penalty collected from defaulters who delayed linking PAN with Aadhaar: Here's how to do it
The union government has collected over ₹600 crore as a penalty from defaulters who weren't able to link their PAN with their Aadhaar card within the deadline. Till now, around 11.48 crore Permanent Account Numbers are yet to be linked with Aadhaar cards, the Ministry of State for Finance responded in parliament on Monday.