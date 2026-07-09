₹6000 crore Mahadev betting app case: CBI files six chargesheets, names ‘mastermind’ Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed six chargesheets in connection with the alleged ₹6,000 crore Mahadev betting app scam and the linked corruption case, naming the alleged mastermind and platform's founder Saurabh Chandrakar, co-founder Ravi Uppal and others, officials said on Thursday, reported PTI.

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The filings come as Indian authorities continue efforts to bring Chandrakar back from Oman, where he was detained early last month, they stated, adding that the investigation remains ongoing to “unearth the full spread of this syndicate as well as its political and bureaucratic patronage”.

Officials said the CBI filed five of the six chargesheets on Wednesday against 66 accused, including Chandrakar, Uppal and members of various betting syndicate panels allegedly used to route the proceeds of crime.

The agency booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2022 in these five chargesheets.

6th chargesheet Officials mentioned that the CBI also filed a sixth chargesheet in the corruption case linked to the Mahadev betting syndicate, naming Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, Vikas Chhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja and Dheeraj Ahuja as accused. The charges include offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

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"The CBI has also filed additional evidence against the kingpins Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, as well as others who were chargesheeted earlier," a CBI spokesperson asserted in a statement.

According to the CBI spokesperson, the Mahadev app emerged as one of India's biggest illegal betting syndicates, operating from overseas. The spokesperson alleged that founder Saurabh Chandrakar and co-founder Ravi Uppal expanded the platform into a nationwide network that reached millions of users through social media.

Also Read | FIR filed against former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Mahadev app promoters

"The CBI probe has shown that the syndicate allegedly operated illegal betting 'panels' across the country, enrolling users and running games and betting markets, and generating illegal profits that were then laundered through a web of mule accounts and finally transferred abroad," the spokesperson said.

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The agency further alleged that a portion of the illicit proceeds was paid to public servants as "protection money".

The spokesperson added, "Investigation has revealed that promoters of the Mahadev app and several of their associates had absconded to West Asian countries a few years ago and continued to operate this network from outside India."

The CBI has secured Interpol Red Notices against four accused who are currently residing overseas. The agency also said it has initiated proceedings to have them declared Fugitive Economic Offenders.

It mentioned the investigation is continuing to identify the full extent of the betting syndicate's operations, including its alleged political and bureaucratic links, and to bring all those involved to justice. It added that additional chargesheets will be filed as the probe progresses.

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The Royal Oman Police detained Saurabh Chandrakar, a Chhattisgarh native in his 30s, a few weeks ago, following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice at the request of Indian investigating agencies.

According to a federal probe agency, the Mahadev app functioned as a vast international betting syndicate that allegedly enabled illegal betting through multiple online platforms and domain names, comprising Tiger Exchange, Gold365 and Laser247.

The agency said the syndicate operated through a franchise-style network of betting "panels" and "branches" managed by associates across India, while its alleged promoters, Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, directed and oversaw the operation from Dubai.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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