700 cr for construction, maintenance, beautification of roads in Delhi

The Centre has decided to provide Delhi with ₹700 cr out of a fund for construction, repair, maintenance and beautification of roads in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.
"This windfall gain to road owning agencies in Delhi like the PWD and MCD, etc., will go a long way in makeover of road infrastructure in the capital. Apart form this, the Union minister also directed the NHAI to bear the cost of repair, refurbishing and beautification of all its roads in the city, as also bear the cost being incurred in the upgradation of the stretch of road between Mahipalpur (IGI Airport) and Dhaula Kuan, which is being undertaken in a mission mode under direct supervision of the LG," the statement said.
The meeting, which was called for resolution of issues pertaining to NHAI projects like Urban Extension Road-II, Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-Dehradun Highway and parallel flyover at Vasant Kunj Sector C-D, was also attended by senior officials from both sides, it added.
It was informed in the meeting that the hitherto relevant pending issues, like tree cutting, translocation permissions, allotment of land, handing over of possession of allotted land, removal of garbage collection point, shifting of power transmission line on part of Delhi government or DDA or MCD had already been completed, the Raj Niwas said.
In another decision taken, Lt Governor, VK Saxena has approved the opening of restaurants and cafeteria in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) owned Siri Fort Sports Complex, Qutub Golf Club and Bhalswa Golf Club, till 1:00 AM in the night. These DDA institutions, run by private licensees that offer food and beverages services, apart from others, have a daily footfall running into thousands. Visitors to these complexes includes members, temporary members, visitors on payment basis and their guests, who could avail of the food and beverages services only till 9:00 PM / 11:00 PM till now. A vibrant night life and robust night time economy are also being envisaged, proactively and strongly in MPD 2041, being spearheaded by Saxena.
This comes as a gift to the people of the city during the ongoing festive season and the forthcoming New Year. Starting today residents of the Capital will be able to avail and enjoy a richer night life at these premier locations. The same would also result in increased economic activities resulting in more revenue generation.
The Lt. Governor has been consistently pushing for Delhi to have a night life comparable to other National and International Capitals / Metropolitan Cities. In lines with this, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has already granted about 150 licenses to eateries / restaurants for open, terrace, alfresco dining in different localities of the city. It may be recalled that the Lt. Governor had, in August approved long pending applications of 314 commercial establishments that include online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics, transport & travel services and other essential commodities apart from KPOs and BPOs to operate on a 24x7 basis.
