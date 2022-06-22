8,052 crore worth road works underway in Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said on 21 June said that the state government has taken up road works worth ₹8,052 crore under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in the city in the first phase.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said on 21 June said that the state government has taken up road works worth ₹8,052 crore under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in the city in the first phase.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said on 21 June said that the state government has taken up road works worth ₹8,052 crore under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in the city in the first phase.
The minister inaugurated a Road Over Bridge constructed at an expenditure of ₹86 crore at Kukatpally, an official release said.
The minister inaugurated a Road Over Bridge constructed at an expenditure of ₹86 crore at Kukatpally, an official release said.
Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said about 30 per cent of the SRDP works are over and the rest of them are in various stages even as they are expected to be completed by next year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said about 30 per cent of the SRDP works are over and the rest of them are in various stages even as they are expected to be completed by next year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Plans for the second phase of SRDP works involving ₹3,115 crore are ready for creating necessary infrastructure," the minister said.
"Plans for the second phase of SRDP works involving ₹3,115 crore are ready for creating necessary infrastructure," the minister said.
Speaking about welfare schemes, he said the TRS government has been distributing various pensions to 40 lakh people- ₹2,000 per month each whereas the previous regime gave pension to only 26 lakh people- a mere ₹200 each.
Speaking about welfare schemes, he said the TRS government has been distributing various pensions to 40 lakh people- ₹2,000 per month each whereas the previous regime gave pension to only 26 lakh people- a mere ₹200 each.
Meanwhile, Telangana has attracted ₹17,867 crore worth of investment in FY 2021-22 through 3,938 new industries and created employment for 96,863 people, Telangana Industries & Commerce Department's Annual Report 2021-22 said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Telangana has attracted ₹17,867 crore worth of investment in FY 2021-22 through 3,938 new industries and created employment for 96,863 people, Telangana Industries & Commerce Department's Annual Report 2021-22 said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Cumulatively the state attracted investments of Rs.2,32,311 crore creating 16.48 lakh jobs during the past eight years after the TS-iPASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System) came into force.
Cumulatively the state attracted investments of Rs.2,32,311 crore creating 16.48 lakh jobs during the past eight years after the TS-iPASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System) came into force.
"Telangana continues to attract major investments from national and global companies such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd, Drillmec SpA, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Jamp Pharmaceuticals, Kitex group, Gloster Ltd., Triton EV, Liteauto, Gravton Motors, Biliti Electric, Amul, HCCB, Fishin’ Company, Mars Petcare, etc," Rama Rao had said.
"Telangana continues to attract major investments from national and global companies such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd, Drillmec SpA, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Jamp Pharmaceuticals, Kitex group, Gloster Ltd., Triton EV, Liteauto, Gravton Motors, Biliti Electric, Amul, HCCB, Fishin’ Company, Mars Petcare, etc," Rama Rao had said.
Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation developed 13 new Industrial Parks, allotted 810 acres of land to 526 industries with an expected investment of Rs. 6,123 crore and employment of 5626 during FY2021-22, the report further aid.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation developed 13 new Industrial Parks, allotted 810 acres of land to 526 industries with an expected investment of Rs. 6,123 crore and employment of 5626 during FY2021-22, the report further aid.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Life Sciences and Pharma sector attracted 215 investment proposals in 2021-22 worth ₹6,400 crore, with a proposed employment of 34,000.
Life Sciences and Pharma sector attracted 215 investment proposals in 2021-22 worth ₹6,400 crore, with a proposed employment of 34,000.
The new investments are almost 200 per cent more than the previous year, it added.
The new investments are almost 200 per cent more than the previous year, it added.