₹8,452 crore in PM CARES corpus, reveal public documents, most funds in fixed deposits

The PM CARES Fund corpus rose to a record ₹8,452 crore in 2024-25 from ₹7,173 crore in 2023-24, according to its latest audited statements made public.

The latest audited statements of the fund for the year 2024-2025 and the previous financial years that have been made public on the website of PM CARES Fund.

The audited accounts show that for the year that ended on 31, March 2025, the major portion of the fund, ₹6,641 crore is now parked in fixed deposits. This is a departure from the earlier practice of keeping a substantial portion of the money in savings accounts.

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View full Image View full Image The PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) is a public charitable trust set up to handle severe emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. It is managed by the Prime Minister and key cabinet ministers, and relies on voluntary public and corporate donations.

Around ₹475 crore was earned as interest from fixed deposits, adding to the fund without requiring any fresh contribution.

The PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) is a public charitable trust set up to handle severe emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. It is managed by the Prime Minister and key cabinet ministers, and relies on voluntary public and corporate donations.

Prime Minister is the ex-officio Chairman of the PM CARES Fund and Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance, Government of India are ex-officio Trustees of the Fund.

The fund consists entirely of voluntary contributions from individuals/organizations and does not get any budgetary support. The fund will be utilised in meeting the objectives as stated above.

Donations to PM CARES Fund would qualify for 80G benefits for 100% exemption under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Donations also qualify to be counted as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure under the Companies Act, 2013, as per the website.

2024-25 numbers The Savings Bank Accounts with Scheduled Bank for 2023-24 was ₹5,31,4 Crore while it was ₹6,05,41 Crore for FY-2024-25. The Fixed Deposits with Scheduled Bank was ₹78,46 Crore for 2024-25 and ₹6641 crore for 2023-24.

The fund had an opening balance of ₹7,173 crore in 2024-25 and received ₹1,279 crore during the year through domestic and foreign donations, interest income and refunds. Its expenditure, however, was only ₹87.85 lakh. The closing balance consequently rose to ₹8,452.07 crore.

The saving bank accounts with scheduled bank was ₹6283 crore in 2022-23 against ₹5415 crore in 2021-22.

Domestic donations Among other details, domestic donations during 2024-25 fiscal stood at ₹479.04 crore, while foreign donations were ₹92.83 lakh. The fund also received ₹324.66 crore in refunds from implementing agencies and ₹13.49 lakh as refund of TDS on interest on fixed deposits.

In the first financial year, ending 31 March 2020, the fund recorded ₹3,075.85 crore in voluntary contributions and ₹39.68 crore in foreign contributions.