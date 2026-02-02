₹85 lakh jewellery for momos! How Class 7 boy in UP was tricked by street vendors into handing over family valuables

In Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, three crooks reportedly manipulated a young boy's confidence to embezzle jewellery valued at ₹85 lakh by providing him with momos, police said on Monday.

A formal complaint was filed at the Rampur Karkhana police station in Deoria after the boy’s father claimed that three suspects operating a roadside momo stall at Dumri Chauraha vanished with his family's high-value ornaments.

The incident surfaced when the boy's sister searched for her belongings, only to find the storage unit completely empty. The seventh-grade student eventually confessed to his stunned relatives that he had surrendered the jewellery in exchange for the snacks.

Station House Officer Devendra Kumar Singh confirmed that legal proceedings were initiated following the statement by Vimlesh Mishra, a priest serving in Varanasi.

Law enforcement officials are currently tracking the missing suspects while a comprehensive investigation into the swindle continues, according to the SHO.

Mishra’s report states that the men targeted his son, who resides in the village for schooling. The trio groomed the boy with food, leading him to take and hand over family valuables.

The father noted that the stolen items belonged to both his children.

Wife, her family strangle man to death in Bareilly In another shocking case from UP, a man was purportedly choked to death by his spouse while her parents and brother restrained him. His remains were subsequently hung from a window by a muffler to simulate a suicide, authorities stated on Sunday.

The wife and her parents were taken into custody after a forensic examination identified strangulation as the definitive cause of death, effectively dismissing the suicide theory, officials noted.

According to Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava, the victim, 33-year-old Jitendra Kumar Yadav of Etawah, was discovered hanging at his leased residence within the Izzat Nagar police jurisdiction on 26 January.

Jitendra, a contract worker at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), shared the home in Kailashpuram’s Girja Shankar Colony with his wife, Jyoti.

While initially treated as a self-inflicted death, a formal complaint from the victim’s brother, Ajay Kumar, prompted a case for abetment to suicide and a subsequent autopsy.

"The postmortem report confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation," Srivastava said, adding that the accused were subsequently charged with murder.

On Saturday, police apprehended Jyoti and her parents, Kalicharan and Chameli, from the Durga Nagar area.

Law enforcement is currently pursuing Jyoti’s brother, Deepak, who is also implicated in the crime.