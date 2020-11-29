New Delhi: The recently announced third stimulus package of Rs. 900 Crore for the Mission COVID Suraksha-the Indian covid-19 Vaccine Development Mission—by the central government will help accelerate development of approximately five to six covid-19 vaccine candidates, the ministry of Science & Technology said on Sunday.

This grant that will be provided to the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for Research & Development of Indian covid-19 vaccines, will ensure that the vaccines are brought closer to licensure and introduction in market for consideration of regulatory authorities for introduction in public health systems, to combat further spread of covid-19 infection.

The covid-19 Vaccine development Mission with end-to-end focus from preclinical development through clinical development and manufacturing and regulatory facilitation for deployment, would consolidate all available and funded resources towards an accelerated product development, the government said.

The important objectives of the fund will be accelerating pre-clinical and clinical development; licensure of covid-19 vaccine candidates that are currently in clinical stages or ready to enter clinical stage of development, establishing clinical trial sites, and strengthening the existing immunoassay laboratories, central laboratories and suitable facilities for animal studies, production facilities and other testing facilities to support covid-19 vaccine development, it said.

The other important objective will be supporting development of common harmonized protocols, trainings, data management systems, regulatory submissions, internal and external quality management systems and accreditations.

Capabilities for process development, cell line development and manufacturing of good manufacturing practise (GMP) batches for animal toxicology studies and clinical trials will also be supported under the Mission, the ministry of science & technology said in a statement.

A key element, the government said, will be development of suitable Target Product Profile so that vaccines being introduced through the mission have preferred characteristics applicable for India.

Led by Department of Biotechnology and implemented by a dedicated Mission Implementation Unit at Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC),the existing activities under National Bio Pharma Mission (NBM) and India- Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Ind-CEPI) Mission will provide complementary strengths to this Mission.

Phase-I of the COVID Suraksha Mission has been allotted Rs.900 Crore for a period of 12 months.

A total of 10 vaccine candidates have been supported by Department of Biotechnology so far at both academia and industry and as on date, 5 vaccine candidates are in human trials including the Russian Vaccine Sputnik-V with at least 3 more in advanced stages of preclinical to enter human trials shortly.

“Mission COVID Suraksha is our targeted effort to enable development of indigenous, affordable and accessible vaccines for our country and will complement the National Mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology and Chairperson BIRAC said.

“India has exhibited enormous strength in vaccine manufacturing and through this National COVID Vaccine Mission, we are confident that our vaccine manufacturers will develop affordable and accessible vaccine not only for India but the world", she added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact via video conferencing with Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s teams involved in developing a covid-19 vaccine. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s."

The covid-19 cases continue to rise in India. The total number or covid-19 cases mounted to 94,02,311 on Sunday. At least 41,810 new confirmed covid-19 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

Over 70.43% of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States/UT i.e. Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

Kerala leads the tally with 6,250 new covid-19 cases. Maharashtra has recorded 5,965 cases, while Delhi follows with 4,998 new cases, the government said.

The Active Caseload of India is 4,53,956 today. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India’s total positive cases stand at 4.83%.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum positive change with addition of 1,940 cases whereas Delhi recorded maximum negative change with a decrease of 1,603 active cases, the union health ministry said.

At least 70.97% of the 496 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are contributed by eight States/UTs ie Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. With this, the toll climbed to 1,37,816 on Sunday.

Delhi with 89 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtra follows closely with 88 deaths. West Bengal reported 52 deaths, the union health ministry.

