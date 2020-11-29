Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact via video conferencing with Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s teams involved in developing a covid-19 vaccine. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s."