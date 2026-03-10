₹9000 credited to 40 lakh Orunodoi scheme beneficiaries ahead of Assembly election in Assam

Ahead of the Assam Assembly election, as many as 40 lakh families in the state will receive ₹9,000 under the ‘Orunodoi’ scheme. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Office has maintained that the Orunodoi was not linked to the upcoming polls since it was only meant for women who fulfilled specific criteria.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X that “a historic step towards strengthening women-led households in Assam. Reiterating the same, Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa transferred ₹9,000 each to 40 lakh Orunodoi beneficiary families through Direct Benefit Transfer, further reinforcing financial security and dignity for women across the state.”

The CMO stated that women beneficiaries from across the state participated in the central event virtually, connecting through more than 3,800 public programs organized at Gaon Panchayats, Autonomous Council constituencies, Village Development Committees, and Urban Ward Committees.

What is Orunodoi? Orunodoi is a flagship poverty alleviation scheme of the BJP-led state government launched in 2020, under which one eligible woman beneficiary per family receives ₹1,250 per month.

The Assam chief minister also added that all pending payment of four months of this year along with Bohag Bihu celebration will be paid together, taking the total amount to ₹9,000.

Speaking of the scheme, Himanta Sarma said, “Unlike in other states, there is no mass transfer of benefit in this scheme. The transfer is limited to certain category of women, it is a controlled scheme and not linked with election.”

Sarma claimed that had it been linked with the election, coverage would have been universal. "We have been giving Orunodoi with a lot of compassion. We have been doing it for six years now," he maintained.

"We are winning elections because of (PM) Narendra Modi ji and BJP, not due to schemes. These are ongoing schemes. Perhaps, Congress (ruled states) also have similar ones," the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Assam on March 13 and 14 to attend a series of government programmes in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, party sources said.

As per the sources, the visit comes ahead of a major youth outreach initiative planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party, under which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a massive Youth Conference in Guwahati on March 15. Party sources said around one lakh young people from across the state are expected to take part in the event.