Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Both houses adjourned amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

Both houses adjourned amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

1 min read . 03:02 PM IST PTI
New Delhi, Mar 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs stage a protest demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London on the first day of the second half of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Mallikarjun Kharge's speech was disrupted by the ruling party members who shouted that Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his remarks discrediting the country.

 Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid uproar over the BJP's demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on democracy made in London.

 Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid uproar over the BJP's demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on democracy made in London.

When the Upper House resumed for the afternoon session following an adjournment earlier in the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

When the Upper House resumed for the afternoon session following an adjournment earlier in the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

However, his speech was disrupted by the ruling party members who shouted that Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his remarks discrediting the country.

However, his speech was disrupted by the ruling party members who shouted that Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his remarks discrediting the country.

Dhankhar asked them to maintain order. But his appeal went in vain and he adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Dhankhar asked them to maintain order. But his appeal went in vain and he adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP