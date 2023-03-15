Both houses adjourned amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid uproar over the BJP's demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on democracy made in London.
When the Upper House resumed for the afternoon session following an adjournment earlier in the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.
However, his speech was disrupted by the ruling party members who shouted that Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his remarks discrediting the country.
Dhankhar asked them to maintain order. But his appeal went in vain and he adjourned the proceedings for the day.
