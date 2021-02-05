RS MPs to be present in House from Feb 8-12, BJP issues three-line whip

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8 to February 12 to support the government's stand as some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the House.

"All Members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout all five days and support the Government's stand," BJP added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajya Sabha meets for five hours daily in accordance with COVID-19 protocols in place. (ANI)

