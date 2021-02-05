RS MPs to be present in House from Feb 8-12, BJP issues three-line whip

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8 to February 12 to support the government's stand as some "very important" business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the House.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8 to February 12 to support the government's stand as some "very important" business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the House.
"All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha from Monday, February 8 to February 12th," said BJP in a statement.
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
14 min read . 11:28 AM IST
"All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha from Monday, February 8 to February 12th," said BJP in a statement.
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
14 min read . 11:28 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
"All Members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout all five days and support the Government's stand," BJP added.
Rajya Sabha meets for five hours daily in accordance with COVID-19 protocols in place. (ANI)