RS passes Central Universities Bill to open Gati Shakti University in Gujarat

Rajya Sabha passed bill in Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022 on Monday to transform National Rail and Transportation Institute in Gujarat to Gati Shakti University. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on 3 August
The National Rail and Transportation Institute in Gujarat will be transformed into a central university, called Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, under the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022 that was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
The bill, which had been already passed by the Lok Sabha on 3 August, seeks to create a university that will produce a talented, highly skilled, and dedicated cadre that will contribute to the development of India's transport sector. While introducing the bill in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the need for a central university in the government's effort to enlarge PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. Currently, the National Rail and Transportation University located in Vadodara is a deemed-to-be institution.
The bill also seeks to expand the scope of the deemed university from beyond the railways to cover the entire transport sector including airways, ambit roadways, marine sector, etc. "This university would be conducted by the Railway Ministry and coordinated under the Nation Education Policy of the Education Ministry," Vaishnaw said.
He further informed that the Gati Shakti university will build students' expertise in key areas with its transport-focused courses on subjects like bridges, material science, artificial intelligence, new energy, etc.
Moreover, the university will provide an opportunity to develop skills and enhance technical knowledge, and forte in transport economics and infrastructure finance.
Arguments raised by the RS members against the bill
During the debate held on the bill in the ongoing Monsoon session of parliament, several improvements and objections were pointed out by the Rajya Sabha members. NCP MP Vandana Chavan praised the bill and congratulated the government for dedicating a university fully to the training of transportation sector professionals. However, she pointed out the need to focus on sustainability in the transportation sector in the bill. According to the NCP leader, the bill could have been more comprehensive to include plans that could reduce the contribution of the transport sector to environmental degradation.
Congress MP L Hanumanthaiah pointed out the fact the university would be the second central university of Gujarat." Earlier also, a lot of individual institutes have been converted into either center of excellence or central universities for Gujarat only and not for other states," he said.
He also asked whether the new university will get full autonomy or not. The conversion of the institute into a university will also not fit well the NEP 2020 policy that advocates a multidisciplinary spirit in education, expressed MP L Hanumanthaiah.
To this, Ashwini replied that it takes around five to six years for a graduate to understand the intricacies of sectors like metro, railways, and aviation. A university fully dedicated to the transport sector will prepare students for various transportation sectors and help in increasing their productivity.
