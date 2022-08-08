RS passes Central Universities Bill to open Gati Shakti University in Gujarat

Arguments raised by the RS members against the bill

During the debate held on the bill in the ongoing Monsoon session of parliament, several improvements and objections were pointed out by the Rajya Sabha members. NCP MP Vandana Chavan praised the bill and congratulated the government for dedicating a university fully to the training of transportation sector professionals. However, she pointed out the need to focus on sustainability in the transportation sector in the bill. According to the NCP leader, the bill could have been more comprehensive to include plans that could reduce the contribution of the transport sector to environmental degradation.