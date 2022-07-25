RS seats for ₹100 crore: CBI busts multi-state racket, arrests four2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 02:49 PM IST
The CBI busted a racket falsely promising governorship and RS seats for ₹100 crore.
Four people were detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after it allegedly attempted to defraud people out of ₹100 crore by making false promises of governorship and Rajya Sabha seats, according to officials. Four members of the gang were reportedly arrested as a result of searches the agency recently conducted in relation to the investigation.