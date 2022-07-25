Four people were detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after it allegedly attempted to defraud people out of ₹100 crore by making false promises of governorship and Rajya Sabha seats, according to officials. Four members of the gang were reportedly arrested as a result of searches the agency recently conducted in relation to the investigation.

After attacking CBI personnel, one of the suspects ran during the search, according to the officials. According to them, he has a second FIR filed against him at the neighbourhood police station for assaulting agency representatives.

According to the officials, the CBI has named Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar of Latur, Maharashtra; Ravindra Vithal Naik of Belgaum, Karnataka; and Mahendra Pal Arora, Abhishek Boora, and Mohammed Aijaz Khan of Delhi-NCR in connection with the investigation.

Bandgar is said to have requested Boora, Arora, Khan, and Naik to bring any job that he could repair in exchange for payment of enormous illegal gratuity while appearing as a senior CBI officer and flaunting his "connections" with high-ranking authorities.

They conspired with "the sole ulterior motive of cheating private persons by falsely assuring them for arrangement of seats in Rajya Sabha, appointment as governor, appointment as chairman in different government-run organisations under central government ministries and departments against huge pecuniary consideration," the FIR alleged.

The agency learned through its source that Boora and Bandgar talked about ways to take advantage of the latter's alleged connections to powerful individuals who allegedly play "pivotal roles" in appointment decisions.

According to the FIR, it came to light that the accused were trying to defraud people by falsely promising them a seat in the Rajya Sabha in exchange for a significant sum of money totaling ₹100 crores.

According to information provided to the CBI, when clients approached them for business either directly or through an intermediary like Abhishek Boora, they would provide the names of senior bureaucrats and political figures to impress them.

The FIR claimed that Bandgar pretended to be a senior CBI officer and threatened police officers at several police stations to do favours for people he knew or to sway investigations into open cases.

