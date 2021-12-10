Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rs.44,500 crore Ken-Betwa river interlinking project: 7 things to know

Rs.44,500 crore Ken-Betwa river interlinking project: 7 things to know

The project is expected to boost socio-economic prosperity in the backward Bundelkhand region on account of increased agricultural activities and employment generation.
1 min read . 10:21 AM IST Livemint

  • The total cost of the Ken-Betwa link project has been assessed at 44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels and it will be completed in eight years

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project.

The total cost of the Ken-Betwa link project has been assessed at 44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels and it will be completed in eight years. It will generate 103 MW hydropower and 27 MW solar power.

All you need to know about the Ken-Betwa project:

This project involves transfer of water from the Ken to the Betwa River through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage -and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project. 

The Project will be of immense benefit to the water starved Bundelkhand region, spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. 

This project will provide enormous benefits to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi & Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh.

The project will provide an annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh ha, drinking water supply to a population of about 62 lakhs and also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW solar power. The Project is proposed to be implemented in 8 years with state of the art technology.

Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority (KBLPA) to be set up implementation of Project

On 22nd March 2021, a historic agreement was signed between the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to implement the first major centrally driven river interlinking project in the country.

The project will pave the way for more interlinking of river projects in India.

