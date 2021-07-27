An amount of Rs. 1113.21 crore and Rs. 8147.28 crore was released to States/UTs as Grant-in-aid under National Health Mission (NHM) for management and control of covid-19 during financial year 2019-20 and under the “India covid-19 Health System Preparedness and Emergency Response Package" during financial year 2020-21, respectively, the union health ministry told Parliament on Tuesday.

All States/UTs were requested to ensure that the incentive of Rs. 2000/- to ASHAs for the routine and recurring activities is continued to be paid in full during covid-19 Pandemic. Further, States/UTs were also asked to continue to pay other task based incentives to ASHAs such as Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Home Based Newborn Care (HBNC), etc., as per National/State norms during the course of this pandemic period as per the activities undertaken by them, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar said a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

In view of the significant contribution towards the covid-19 pandemic related work by ASHAs, States were advised to pay an additional incentive of Rs.1000/- per month for those ASHAs engaged in covid-19 related work using the resources of “covid-19 Health System Preparedness and Emergency Response Package" from January, 2020, the minister told the parliament.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, Insurance Scheme has been introduced for all health workers, including ASHAs. This insurance scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs. 50.00 Lakhs in-case of loss of life on account of covid-19 related duty.

“As per reports received from States/UTs, a total no. of 8,78,071ASHAs, ASHA Facilitators and other community volunteers have received supplementary covid-19 payment till March, 2021. No such delay has been reported by the States/UTs. 43 claims have been disbursed to ASHAs under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan (PMGK) Package till June, 2021. No such delay in disbursements has been reported by the States/UTs," said Pawar in the reply.

ASHAs do not fall under the Code on Social Security and the Code of Wages, 2020. They are envisaged to be community health volunteer and are entitled to task/activity based incentives. ASHAs benefits include Pradhan Mantri Jeevan JyotiBeemaYojana (PMJJBY) with a benefit Rs. 2.00 Lakh in case of death of the insured (annual premium of Rs. 330 contributed by GOI).

Further incetives are Pradhan Mantri Suraksha BeemaYojana (PMSBY) with a benefit of Rs. 2.00 lakh for accidental death or permanent disability; Rs. 1.00 lakh for partial disability (annual premium of Rs. 12 contributed by GOI) and Pradhan MantriShram Yogi MaanDhan (PM-SYM) with pension benefit of Rs. 3000 pm after age of 60 years (50% contribution of premium by GOI and 50% by beneficiaries), Pawar said.

