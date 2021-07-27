Rs8,147 crore released to states/UTs for covid management in 2020-21: govt

All States/UTs were requested to ensure that the incentive of Rs. 2000/- to ASHAs for the routine and recurring activities is continued to be paid in full during covid-19 Pandemic. Further, States/UTs were also asked to continue to pay other task based incentives to ASHAs such as Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Home Based Newborn Care (HBNC), etc., as per National/State norms during the course of this pandemic period as per the activities undertaken by them, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar said a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

