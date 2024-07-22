Criticising the NDA government over its order removing the ban, Congress said that the move would challenge public servants' sense of neutrality.

The Centre recently lifted the 58-year-old ban on the participation of government employees in Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) activities, sparking a row and drawing criticism from the opposition parties.

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension issued an office memorandum, dated July 9, regarding the participation of government servants in RSS activities.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the OM (office memorandum) dated 30.11.1966, OM No. 7/4/70-Est.(B) dated 25.07.1970 and OM No. 15014/3(S)/80- Estt. (B) dated 28.10.1980 on the above subject. 2. The aforesaid instructions have been reviewed, and it has been decided to remove the mention of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S) from the impugned OMs dated 30.11.1966, 25.07.1970 and 28.10.1980," the order read.

Who said what In a post on social media platform X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday: “On this day in 1947, India adopted its National Flag. RSS opposed the Tricolour, and Sardar Patel had warned them against it. Sardar Patel had also banned RSS after Gandhi ji's assassination on February 4, 1948. Modi ji has lifted a 1966 ban on Government Servants attending RSS activities, after 58 years. We know how BJP is using RSS to institutionally take over all Constitutional & autonomous bodies."

"By lifting the ban on government employees from participating in RSS activities, Modi ji wants to politicise government offices and employees on ideological basis. This will be a challenge to the sense of neutrality of public servants in government offices and the supremacy of the Constitution," Kharge added.

Further, he said: “The government is probably taking these steps because the people defeated its nefarious intent to change the Constitution. The Modi Govt continues its efforts to take control over Constitutional bodies, and work its way in through the back door, and tamper with the Constitution. This is also a violation of the apology and assurance given by RSS to Sardar Patel in which they had promised that RSS will work as a social organisation without any political agenda, in accordance with the Constitution of India. The Opposition shall continue its efforts to protect the Constitution of India and our Democracy."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: “This is very strange...RSS work and government work are different, both should not be together and the Narendra Modi government did not change this rule for 10 years, then why are you changing it now?"

Tharoor added, "It is the responsibility of government employees to work for everyone, work for the whole country...this is not fair, after retiring from service, you can do whatever you want, but when you are in the government, you should remain neutral," Tharoor added.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said: “After the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Nehru's government banned RSS. The ban was lifted because they had to agree that they will respect the Indian Constitution, they will respect the national flag of India, and they had to give their written constitution, and in that, there were many conditions that they will not participate in politics. Today, this BJP-NDA government is permitting that organization that government servants can take part in the activities of RSS. So, I think this is absolutely wrong because the membership form of RSS says that they do not consider the diversity of India. They swear on Hindu Rashtra. I believe that all cultural organizations should not be permitted."

Congress general secretary of communications Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday: “Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhi ji's assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this, the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur."

