RSS affiliate BMS urges govt to rethink Aadhaar validation rule for EPF payments

“Therefore it is requested to consider the fact that, the decision was implemented all of sudden and a notification was issued with regard to the provision of Sec.142 of Social Security Code, which is still yet to be notified, but only one provision was bought into force without giving sufficient time to Employers, due to which lakhs of employees contributions are being held up with the Employers, and there is chance of misappropriation of funds deducted from employees…Therefore EPFO may please be directed to accept the contributions if Aadhar number is furnished, without validating the parameters by giving sufficient time to the members to rectify the mismatch, to safeguard the interests low wage earners," it wrote.