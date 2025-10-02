RSS at 100: Top takeaways from Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speech - ‘dependence must not turn into compulsion’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered the Vijayadashami address at the organisations's headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra on October 2. The annual address by the RSS chief carries special weight this year as the organisation – the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological fountainhead – completes 100 years of inception.

In his address, Bhagwat said the tariff policy by the United States is affecting everyone and highlighted the need for India to reduce its dependence on the global economic system.

Also Read | A look at RSS structure, leadership and growth as it turns 100 today

Bhagwat also asserted the need to adopt an indigenous and self-reliant approach while maintaining diplomatic and economic relations with the world, cautioning that dependence should never become a compulsion.

Earlier, the RSS chief performed ‘Shastra Puja’ at the RSS office. Besides traditional arms, replicas of modern weapons, including Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance and Pinaka, and drones were on display during the Shastra Puja at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest of the programme, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

Here are top quotes from Bhagwat's Thursday speech:

1-We have gathered here to attend the Vijayadashami programme to mark the Sangh’s 100 years today. This year marks the 350th anniversary of the sacrifice of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. We honour those who sacrificed their lives and protected society from oppression and injustice. It’s also Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti today. His contribution to India’s independence was great

2-Terrorists from across the border killed 26 Indians after asking their religion. The nation was mourning and angry about the terror attack. With complete preparations, our government and armed forces gave a befitting reply. The government's dedication, the armed forces' valour, and the unity in the society presented an ideal atmosphere in the country.

Also Read | PM Modi lavishes praise on Mohan Bhagwat on RSS chief's 75th birthday

3-Although we have a friendly nature towards everyone, we will have to be cautious and need to become capable of ensuring the safety of our country.

Unconstitutional elements within th ecountry 4-Within the country as well, there are unconstitutional elements who try to destabilise the country.

5-After Pahalgam attack, stances of various nations revealed the nature and extent of their friendship with India.

6-The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them.

7-The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation. This dependence must not turn into compulsion.

8-We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance. Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion."

9-Natural calamities have increased. Landslides and incessant rainfall have become normal. This pattern has been observed over the last 3-4 years. The Himalayas are our security wall and a source of water for the entire South Asia. If the existing patterns of development promote the calamities that we are seeing, then we will have to reconsider our decisions. The present situation of the Himalayas is ringing a warning bell.

Also Read | Our generation of swayamsevaks fortunate to witness Sangh centenary: PM Modi

10-When the government stays away from the people and is largely unaware of their problems and policies are not made in their interests, people turn against the government. But using this way to express their unhappiness benefits no one.

We have gathered here to attend the Vijayadashami programme to mark the Sangh’s 100 years today.

11-If we see the history of all the political revolutions so far, none of them has ever achieved their objective. All the revolutions in nations with governments have transformed frontal nations into capitalist nations. No aim is achieved in violent protests, but the powers sitting outside the country get a platform to play their game.

12-The world is looking towards India to look for solutions to global concerns. The universe wants India to lead by example and show the world a way.

13-Maha Kumbh was organised in Prayagraj. It created a wave of devotion throughout India.

RSS turns 100 today The RSS turns 100 today on Vijayadashami. Founded in 1925 in Maharashtra's Nagpur, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens, according to a government statement issued on the occasion of RSS centenary event held in Delhi on October 1. PM Modi was the chief guest of the event.