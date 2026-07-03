RSS breaks silence on 'highly condemnable' Ram Mandir donation theft row, seeks severe punishment for guilty

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said that the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has ‘deeply hurt’ the sentiments and faith of the entire society, and called for ensuring that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment.

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Asserting that "anti-Hindu and anti-national forces" are seeking to malign the Hindu dharma by exploiting "this unfortunate incident", Hosabale also called upon the entire Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during "this difficult moment" to thwart such "conspiracies".

"The unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees," the RSS second-in-command said in a statement on X.

"We are all extremely pained and angered by this event," he added.

This is the first statement by a senior RSS functionary, marking the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s first public intervention on the issue.

Hosabale said it is natural for the entire Hindu society, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to expect the Trust to treat this "highly condemnable" incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective steps to rectify all shortcomings in temple management and operations.

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It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment, he added.

The RSS general secretary also emphasised that the current "state of confusion and uncertainty" must end.

"In this regard, we expect the temple management and the government-appointed SIT to take all necessary initiatives," he said.

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Hosabale noted that the grand temple constructed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a centre of reverence, faith and devotion for the entire Hindu society owing to the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice and "martyrdom" of crores of Rambhakts (devotees).

"We are confident that through proper financial management, flawless and transparent operational systems, and an atmosphere imbued with purity, sanctity and true 'dharmikta', the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of the Hindu society," he added.

What is Ram Mandir donation row? The Ram Mandir donation row centers around allegations of financial irregularities, embezzlement, and missing offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

Following the discovery of discrepancies in the donation boxes, the Uttar Pradesh government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the missing cash and valuables.

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The theft in the donation boxes... has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society.

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate Supreme Court-monitored probe into what he described as the “Chanda Chori mega scandal”.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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